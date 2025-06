On Tuesday, May 20, the Northern Lakes Catholics Communities of St. Albert, Land O’ Lakes; St. Kunegunda, Sugar Camp; St. Mary, Phelps; St. Peter, Eagle River; and St. Theresa, Three Lakes, hosted a free community meal at The Rock that served 55 guests. Sponsored by the NLCC Outreach Committee with the help of parishioners, donors and volunteers, the event offered a meal, fellowship and care to those in need. (Submitted photo)