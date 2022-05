The Northern Lakes Catholic Communities Cluster of St. Albert in Land O’ Lakes, St. Kunegunda in Sugar Camp, St. Mary in Phelps, St. Peter in Eagle River and St. Theresa in Three Lakes hosted their first Discipleship Day in April. Peter and Katie Murphy from the Diocese of Green Bay were invited to spend the day giving talks and guiding participants in prayer and small-group discussion. Mass, adoration and reconciliation were also offered. (Submitted photo)