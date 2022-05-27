Representatives from St. Mary’s Health Clinic were present at a successful event with the Mobile Consulate of Mexico that took place at St. Joseph’s Church in Rice Lake. They served 130 people on April 30. (Submitted photo)

The Mobile Consulate of Mexico was hosted by St. Joseph in Rice Lake on April 30. All available appointments were filled; approximately 130 people from Rice Lake, Cumberland, Barron, Spooner and as far away as Minneapolis attended.

The consulate was printing microchipped passports and two types of identification for Mexicans (Matrícula Consular and INE).

Also present were representatives from St. Mary’s Health Clinic, who were taking blood pressure and glucose tests and could direct attendees to other service organizations related to health and wellness.

Ana Martinez, administrative assistant for the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry and primary organizer of the event, met with participants. She thanked Rice Lake pastor Fr. Ed Anderson and the Eucharistic Missionaries of St. Therese – the Mexican sisters engaged in diocesan Hispanic ministry – as well as the staff of the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul.

“And to all those who helped in the promotion of this activity,” Martinez added, “Because without your help, it wouldn’t have been possible.”