Andrew Kreye

At the Easter Vigil each year, new members are added to the church throughout the world. On that night, some who are already baptized as Christians – called “candidates” – are brought into full communion with the Catholic Church. Others, called “catechumens,” receive the gift of faith through baptism as they are adopted by God and the Holy Spirit comes to live in their soul for the first time. The greatest victory in all history is accomplished for numerous souls across the globe! But all of it happens under the cover of night, quietly, almost imperceptibly – just like the first time our Savior entered the world.

Those who have attended an Easter Vigil where there were no baptisms, confirmations or first communions know that it can be easy to lose hope for the future of a parish or of the church. At those times, John 3:8 is a great reminder that we cannot fully understand or predict how the Holy Spirit will act, but we can be certain that he is present and acting in our parishes. If you are looking for evidence, the Hallow app recently published an analysis of data from 145 of the 170 Catholic dioceses in the United States that showed an average increase of 38% in those entering the church this year compared to last year.1 The National Catholic Register also conducted a survey before Easter that supports Hallow’s data.2

Here are just a few notes from those who assist with OCIA in our diocese.

New life in the Northwoods

Dcn. Stan Marczak is the Parish Life Coordinator for Immaculate Conception in Grantsburg and St. Dominic in Frederic, and he has been assisting with the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA, previously RCIA) for about 40 years. The OCIA is the process of instruction in the Catholic faith for anyone who is interested in becoming Catholic. The length and content of that instruction vary depending on the circumstance and needs of the individual. Dcn. Marczak is currently working with his parish cluster to reform their OCIA team. Two new members came into the church at their Easter Vigil, one catechumen and one candidate. Dcn. Marczak shared that “both are thrilled. They deeply wanted to receive the Eucharist.” The new members will continue to meet as they are helped to integrate more into the parish community. There is no break for OCIA. “It takes a lot of people. I am appreciative for people willing to step up and share their faith; it makes for a richer experience.” Dcn. Marczak was even contacted on Easter Monday by someone else looking to begin meetings!

Refreshed in Catholic Lakes

Aimee Smith has only been assisting with the OCIA since October at St. Joseph in Amery in the Catholic Lakes Cluster. In those few months, she has been refreshed by the witness of those who entered the Church this Easter. “It has been amazing for me to journey with them on this path. I went through RCIA 32 years ago. To revisit it in their eyes was amazing. What surprised me most was how ‘on fire’ [he] was … It is a joy and honor.” About another she said, “I can’t even describe his level of excitement. He was one of the last to leave the church on Holy Thursday and the first one there for the Easter Vigil… Any OCIA leader knows it’s all the Holy Spirit.” Members of the parish community have also been involved in the OCIA preparation, being invited to assist or speak at classes. “The response from the community has been amazing.”

Mining spiritual riches

Dcn. Mike Germain – who serves at Immaculate Conception in New Richmond and St. Patrick in Eden Prairie where nine entered the church this Easter – shared that they attempt to prepare those in OCIA for what they will experience at the Easter Vigil so that they can more fully participate on that night. The powerful effect of this liturgy on those who enter the church is clear. Dcn. Germain noted that many who had entered the church through the OCIA at previous Easter Vigils return each year. “It’s almost like a class reunion,” he joked. He also emphasized the necessity to adjust OCIA content to meet each person’s needs.

After the long preparation of Lent, the burst of celebration on Easter can send us reeling like the holy women in Mark’s Gospel who “fled from the tomb, seized with trembling and bewilderment” (16:8). So much happens in a short time that it is hard to receive it all in the moment. Thankfully, we do not need to! The church gives us eight days to remain in the joy of the moment when Jesus conquered death for us, followed by the rest of the 50-day Easter Season for continued reflection on what has occurred. This act of being led deeper into the central mysteries of our faith is called mystagogy (MISS-tuh-goj-ee).

The Period of Mystagogy is the final step in OCIA and happens after the actual initiation. This is a great reminder that there is no such thing as “graduation” in the church; we will never advance beyond our need for the fundamentals of prayer, the sacraments, fellowship and apostolic tradition. In fact, instructing others in these fundamentals is often a source of renewal in our individual spiritual lives and in our parishes.

1. Catholic Church Sees Massive Growth in New Members in 2026 by Stephen Spiewak https://hallow.com/blog/catholic-church-sees-massive-growth-in-new-members/

2. US Dioceses Report Elevated Numbers of Easter Baptisms and Confirmations https://www.ncregister.com/cna/us-dioceses-report-elevated-numbers-for-2026-new-catholics

Andrew Kreye works for the Diocese of Superior as Administrative Assistant for the Office of Schools and Office of Parish Transformation.