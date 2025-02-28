St. Albert the Great, Land O’ Lakes, is hosting a fish fry on April 11 to benefit the Hunt family, (from left) Chris, Lisa and Hannah. (Submitted photo)

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Land O’ Lakes, is hosting its 2025 St. Albert Fish Fry dinner to benefit a local high school senior and his family.

Each year, the parish chooses a family in need of community support. This year, the dinner will benefit the Chris Hunt family.

Chris, his sister, Hannah, and their mother, Lisa, moved from Racine to the Northwoods of Wisconsin in 2013 and settled in Land O’ Lakes in 2019. Lisa was a nursing student, worked part-time and held volunteer positions. Chris is a senior who enjoyed school, martial arts and weightlifting and worked part-time. He was also active in church youth activities. Hannah is in middle school. She enjoys school, softball and equestrian activities.

The family’s life changed in January 2024. Chris awoke with a violent headache that persisted for four months, he was unable to stand and eventually required a wheelchair. The search for healing started locally, then extended to Marshfield, Green Bay and now to Madison.

Medical staff have been unable to name his condition. New doctors in Madison are hopeful they will find an accurate diagnosis and offer long-term rehabilitation for Chris. It has been a frustrating year for the family.

In the last year, Lisa curtailed her nursing studies and her job to provide all of her time for Chris’ needs and frequent trips to Madison. Regrettably, not all expenses are reimbursed by insurance. Medical and travel/lodging expenses are mounting.

The St. Albert Fish Fry aims to provides financial relief. They ask everyone to keep the family in their prayers, and pray for a diagnosis, Chris’ recovery and easing of the family’s financial burden.

The event is Friday, April 11, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Cost is $18 for adults; $12 for ages 6-12; and free for ages 5 and younger.

St. Albert will also accept donations on behalf of the family. Checks should made out to St. Albert’s and state “St. Albert Fish Fry” in the memo line. Donations can be sent to St. Albert Parish, 4351 County Road B, P.O. Box 237, Land O’ Lakes WI 54540.