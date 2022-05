Middle-school students from St. Joseph School were invited to participate in the VFW Patriot Pen Essay Contest. Award recipients are seventh-grader Lillie Widdes, third place; seventh-grader Marcus Rose, second place; and sixth-grader Kai Delf, first place. Members of the Rice Lake VFW Post and Ladies Auxiliary presented certificates to the winners. Pictured are, left to right, Louise Engness, Lillie Widdes, Dennis De Gidio, Kaia Delf, Marcus Rose, JoAnn Thoeny and Jim Garey. (Submitted photo)