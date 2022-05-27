Storytelling is an important element of the new Lily and Lamb line of clothing the combines fashion and faith. Here, Agnys is pictured with a lamb, which is incorporated into the company’s first clothing line. Learn more about the story of Agnys and her pursuit of the good at lilyandlamb.com. (Submitted photo)

Anneli Schraufnagel of Ashland is one of two Catholic women entrepreneurs who have launched a children’s clothing line inspired by the Catholic faith.

Lily & Lamb, an innovative Catholic brand designed to help families live faith beautifully, recently launched their website, featuring their inaugural collection for girls ages 4-12, the Agnys collection. New products have already been added.

Lily & Lamb is the first high-quality, high-fashion brand that brings to life teachings and stories of the Christian faith. Meticulously crafted, each garment is designed with hidden symbolism and embroidered messages to inspire the children who wear them.

“There is so much darkness in our world,” said co-founder Anneli Schraufnagel. “When we were dreaming up our vision for Lily & Lamb, our goal was to create something beautiful that could serve as a light in our culture.”

For their first collection, Lily & Lamb created the character of Agnys, who is meant to inspire girls living in today’s post-Christian culture. The story of Agnys is highlighted in a poem as well as in photography and video shared on the brand’s website, lilyandlamb.com.

The clothing in the collection was inspired by Agnes Dei, or Lamb of God, and features details like the Hawthorn flower, which some legends say was used to weave the crown of thorns. Each piece is embroidered with the message, “Pursue the Good,” which comes from the definition of virtue.

“Our faith has been handed down across generations through storytelling,” said Schraufnagel. “So storytelling is integral to the Lily & Lamb brand. We didn’t want to just create clothing and accessories. We wanted to make them come alive with stories of our faith.”

Lily & Lamb was born from two friends’ unwavering passion to revitalize the post-Christian culture. Their mission is to spark a renewal through beautiful products that unveil timeless stories about Catholicism. Co-founders Anneli Schraufnagel and Katie Ratliffe believe the best place to build a reawakening of faith is the foundation of society – the family.

To learn more, visit www.lilyandlamb.com or follow them on Instagram at lily.and.lamb.