On Sept. 3, St. Paul the Apostle’s Council of Catholic Women from Catawba travelled to Rib Lake on a pilgrimage to see the 151 relics of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Fr. Julian Druffner met the CCW at the church and offered a short service before giving a presentation about the relics. CCW members were able to venerate the relics, get a close-up view, read short biographies about the saints and touch a religious article to any particular saint’s relic to make that article a third-class relic. (Submitted photo)