On Aug. 31, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Weyerhaeuser, hosted its annual chicken dinner and raffle event along with the Booster Days community celebration. More than 300 people attended the outdoor Polka Mass under a tent; Fr. Ed Anderson presided. Fourth-generation children of Polish families carried on the tradition dressing in customary Polish costumes: Amelia Richardson, Piper French, Reid Zajec, Bode Zajec, and Elliot Richardon. Along with the Mass, there was polka music during dinner, raffles, food and community fellowship. (Submitted photo)