Holy Rosary Parish, Medford, Knights of Columbus #1744 annually hosts a “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest for Catholic school students and religious education students in grades one through four. A poster from each grade is chosen based on expression of theme, originality and artistic quality. The first-place winners’ posters will advance to the diocesan level and will each receive a $10 script card. The four students chosen to advance this year were: Sierra Berger, fourth grade; Ella Anderson, third grade; Olive Nazer, second grade; and Cassidy Peterson, first grade. (Submitted photo)