The Diocese of Superior Charismatic Service Committee will host an event on Saturday, April 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Tony.

Titled “Power and Purpose: Encountering the Holy Spirit,” the gathering includes video and Zoom presentations by two speakers, Fr. Jim Livingston from the Church of St. Paul in Ham Lake, Minnesota, and Peter Fastner from San Antonio, Texas.

Fr. Livingston believes “Mother Mary has had her eye on me from the beginning.” He was born on Nov. 27, Feast of the Miraculous Medal, and baptized on the Dec. 8 Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

Ordained to the priesthood at 32 in 1990, Fr. Livingston had been serving in parish and hospital ministry for more than 25 years before being assigned to St. Paul’s Church in Ham Lake. He says his spirituality has been shaped by both the Carmelites and Charismatics. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors and fly-fishing.

Video presentations will contain preaching from Fr. Livingston for three sessions.

The first video’s topic will cover releasing the Holy Spirit’s charisms to be used by God, surrendering to Jesus Christ – in belonging to Christ, we give him permission to awaken his gifts for the good of others.

The second preaching will address why the Catholic Church is called a “sleeping giant” – because very few step out in faith. As important as the sacraments are, they are why we need the church. Fr. Livingston surmises that the church needs us for the charisms.

Third, Fr. Livingston will address faith and hope as givers of vision and strength, but he explains that love alone will enter heaven.

Peter Fastner will address participants via Zoom in the afternoon on the practical application of receiving and activating the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Married for almost 45 years, Fastner is the father of four and a grandfather. After retiring from his job in Minnesota in 2017, he and his wife moved to Texas to be closer to grandchildren. He has been involved with the Charismatic Renewal for more than 50 years and served as a board member for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Office in Minneapolis.

His experience and expertise come from more than 40 years of learning about the gifts of the Spirit through reading and practice – prophecy, prayer ministry and helping others understand and use their prophetic gifts.

Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m., with praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. and the first video presentation at 9:45 a.m. There will be breaks and small group discussion throughout the day, ending with Fastner’s presentation at 1 p.m.

Contact Nancy Stellrecht to register before March 26 at *protected email* . Cost is free. Freewill offerings will be accepted. Snacks, water and coffee will be provided; participants are asked to bring their own lunch.

The event will be livestreamed in the event of inclement weather.