From left, transitional Dcns. Isaiah Schick, Julian Druffner and Dan Tracy are the first class of three men to be ordained to the diocesan priesthood since the 1990s. (Photo courtesy callednorth.org)

For the first time in decades, the Diocese of Superior will ordain a class of three men in 2023.

The transitional deacons will be ordained to the priesthood on Sunday, May 28, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior.

Julian Druffner, Isaiah Schick and Dan Tracy have completed their formation and will take vows of celibacy and obedience at the 4 p.m. Mass, with Bishop James P. Powers presiding.

All are welcome to come and congratulate the diocese’s newest priests. Refreshments will follow the Mass.

Druffner spent eight years with the Congregation of the Holy Cross, a community of missionary priests and brothers, and attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, before discerning a call to the diocesan priesthood.

Schick, who grew up in Minnesota but worshipped often at his mother’s home church in the Diocese of Superior, graduated from the University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, before moving on to Saint Francis de Sales Seminary.

Tracy was a FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) missionary in Minnesota for two years after earning his master’s degree in sports management; he spent the second year discerning God’s will for his future. The cathedral is his home parish.

All three men tell their vocation stories in this issue.