On May 7 at the 11 a.m. Mass, religious education students at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors in Hurley honored Mary by placing a crown of flowers to signify her honor as Queen of Heaven and Earth. Students processed at the start of Mass to the hymn “On This Day, O Beautiful Mother,” each taking a turn carrying her flowered crown, which was then placed on a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary near the altar. (Submitted photo)