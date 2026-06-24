Erena Peterson was hired in April to serve as a full-time accountant for the Diocese of Superior.

Q. Can you tell us about yourself?

A. I enjoy spending time with my children and family, and I value the balance that nature, reading, and meaningful time together bring to life. I have always loved learning, problem solving, and analytical thinking, which is one reason I enjoy activities like chess and board games. I strive to approach both my personal and professional life with integrity, curiosity and desire to serve others in a positive and meaningful way.

Q: What has brought you to work for the Diocese of Superior?

A: I was drawn to the diocese, as I value meaningful work, strong community and the opportunity to contribute in a mission-focused environment.

Q: What inspired you in your spiritual life?

A: I am inspired by kindness, perseverance, gratitude and the importance of supporting others through everyday actions.

Q: What are your professional goals and interests?

A: My professional goal is to use my skills and experience in accounting in a way that serves both the organization and God through honest, dependable and meaningful work.

Q: Favorite quote? Why?

A: “Do the small things with great love.” – Mother Teresa.

I like this quote as it reflects the importance of serving God through everyday kindness, compassion and care for others.