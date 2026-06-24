Newly ordained Dcn. Scott Pederson, left side of altar, grew up as a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales, Spooner, and said his devotion to the saint has increased since attending St. Francis de Sales Seminary, Milwaukee, and learning more about the saint’s religious insights, which he finds still applicable today. (Superior Catholic Herald photo)

Editor’s note: Diocese of Superior seminarians Scott Pederson and Carl Oman were ordained transitional deacons by Bishop James P. Powers in May. God willing, they will be ordained to the priesthood next spring.

What is your favorite Scripture passage?

Dcn. Scott Pederson: Picking a favorite Scripture passage is incredibly difficult, as different events seem to influence what resonates on any day. One passage I always find fruitful is John 8:3-11, the woman caught in adultery. The extent of God’s mercy is immense and shows through in this episode. I always get a beautiful image of Christ’s hand reaching down to pull us out of our sin and raising us back to a life of freedom in his friendship.

Dcn. Carl Oman: A favorite Scripture passage of mine is Psalm 118:24 – “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

When did you first experience the idea of priesthood or sense that God might be calling you?

Dcn. Pederson: My first experience of a vocation to the priesthood is not clear, because looking back, there were many moments. Eventually, they all added up to a call that needed an answer. More than anything, it was the many experiences of the immense love of God.

Dcn. Oman: My first experience of the idea of the priesthood happened when I was at Extreme Faith Camp as a middle-schooler. It occurred to me as I talked to a newly ordained priest, which I had never had the chance to do before then. There was a realization during our conversation that “that could be me.” I really was not comfortable with that idea at the time, but I could never quite shake the realization from that conversation.

Who were some of the key persons or opportunities that helped you discern?

Dcn. Pederson: There are too many people to mention that helped with discernment. Each in their own way helped Jesus put a greater love in my heart. The most memorable were those that challenged me to continue growing in faith or really engage the deeper questions about discernment. A specific moment that struck home was a simple questioning statement, “We could use a few more good priests?” This interaction took my discernment from, “I’ve thought about it,” to “I’m thinking about it.”

Dcn. Oman: Some of my friends in college were very helpful in discernment. I was blessed to make a number of friends who were really pursuing a deep relationship with the Lord, and we encouraged each other in that. Without an intentional prayer life, it is basically impossible to discern a vocation properly. Almost all of these friends I met through the Newman Center, which was really a space to learn to pray and to find people like these friends to help us to live the faith well.

What role has living the faith at home and in family played in getting you to where you are today?

Dcn. Pederson: The key takeaway from practicing the faith growing up is the extent that Christ calls us to give of ourselves. It is not easy, but he puts the people in the places they are needed. Despite this it is easy to keep choosing ourselves. Our family mission trip to Honduras growing up taught me the extent of this self-sacrifice possible. The other aspect growing up was to learn faith is not only about the individual but also the community. Growth in faith comes from conversations and experiences with others. It takes us giving ourselves to reflect upon the challenges presented to get the most from these encounters.

Dcn. Oman: One of my earliest memories is my dad kneeling down at my bedside to say prayers before bed. Even If I didn’t have any tangible concept of a vocation at the time, that witness instilled in me the idea that God is important throughout our day, not just when we are at church (which we went to every Sunday).

What is your favorite Marian and/or saint devotion?

Dcn. Pederson: One of my favorite devotions is the Stations of the Cross. There is no struggle that can’t derive some consolation from walking with Jesus through his Passion. Personally, I meditate upon the hands of Christ at each station. Hands that healed and saved, bound and condemned. Hands that learned to build, picking up a beam of destruction. The great good, salvation of the world, that comes about from such evil. God walks beside us even in the most depraved situations.

A saint devotion that has only grown through seminary is to St. Francis de Sales. Growing up in Spooner at St. Francis de Sales Parish, I wouldn’t have been able to say much about St. Francis, but when I ended up at St. Francis de Sales Seminary, I learned quickly this bishop exiled from his diocese, Geneva, to his home country, France, offers great insights to religion that are applicable even today.

Dcn. Oman: I really find Saint Joseph to be a helpful witness to steadiness and strength in the midst of a world that that does not encourage virtue. I am also a big fan of praying the rosary. Many saints recommend it.

What sports and hobbies from childhood have you challenges presented to get the most from these encounters.

Dcn. Oman: One of my earliest memories is my dad kneeling down at my bedside to say prayers before bed. Even If I didn’t have any tangible concept of a vocation at the time, that witness instilled in me the idea that God is important throughout our day, not just when we are at church (which we went to every Sunday).

What is your favorite Marian and/or saint devotion?

Dcn. Pederson: One of my favorite devotions is the Stations of the Cross. There is no struggle that can’t derive some consolation from walking with Jesus through his Passion. Personally, I meditate upon the hands of Christ at each station. Hands that healed and saved, bound and condemned. Hands that learned to build, picking up a beam of destruction. The great good, salvation of the world, that comes about from such evil. God walks beside us even in the most depraved situations.

A saint devotion that has only grown through seminary is to St. Francis de Sales. Growing up in Spooner at St. Francis de Sales Parish, I wouldn’t have been able to say much about St. Francis, but when I ended up at St. Francis de Sales Seminary, I learned quickly this bishop exiled from his diocese, Geneva, to his home country, France, offers great insights to religion that are applicable even today.

Dcn. Oman: I really find Saint Joseph to be a helpful witness to steadiness and strength in the midst of a world that that does not encourage virtue. I am also a big fan of praying the rosary. Many saints recommend it.

What sports and hobbies from childhood have you continued to enjoy and develop in the seminary?

Dcn. Pederson: I have tried to keep running in seminary, but the schedule is sometimes really hectic with not much free time. The other sport I play a fair amount is soccer. Once a week, we play in the gym in the evening. It is a great way to build fraternity and get out physical energy. We also played in a tournament at another seminary, which expanded the fraternity with seminarians from around the country.

Dcn. Oman: I have continued to find occasional time to hunt and fish, which is a chance to get out of the busyness of the seminary and to be immersed in pursuing something simple, but good, not to mention a chance to get some fresh air and learn about creation.

What has been your favorite class and/or professor in seminary?

Dcn. Pederson: I can’t point to a singular class or professor as being my favorite in seminary. Most classes had a least a couple points that helped grow my relationship with God. This was either through a better comprehension of who God is or understanding of prayer. It comes down or back to the simplest explanation of our mission to glorify God and sanctify the world. Every great point in class helped explain either or both parts of this task.

Dcn. Oman: I still have a year of seminary left. Let’s wait until that is over before I declare a favorite professor. One of my favorite classes was my spiritual theology class, where we discussed various aspects of the spiritual life and the development of our understanding of them throughout history.