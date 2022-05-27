The Knights of Columbus Quad County Council # 9546 was awarded the Level I State Deputy Award at the State Convention May 7-9 at Wisconsin Dells. The award is based on projects completed that exemplify charity, unity and fraternity. The trophy is the council’s for one year; the plaque is theirs to keep. The council serves Holy Trinity, Haugen; Our Lady of Lourdes, Dobie; and St. John the Evangelist, Birchwood. Members pictured are (left to right) Jim Koepke, Jim Smith, Deputy Grand Knight LaVern Pottinger, financial secretary Ron Derousseau (holding the trophy), Grand Knight John Kinnick (holding the plaque), chaplain Fr. Dave Oberts and John Deering. (Submitted photo)