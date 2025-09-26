Sixteen members of St. Bridget Church, River Falls, journeyed to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse on Sept. 13 to celebrate the Jubilee Year in commemoration of the 2,025th anniversary of the incarnation of our Lord. The day included the rosary, Mass and veneration of the relic of St. John Chrysostom for his feast day. The group also prayed at the Memorial to the Unborn, St. Joseph the Workman devotional area, the Way of the Cross and Rosary Walk. Pictured are (front, from left) Donna Licht, Lori Kjos, Arlene Schmitz, Sharon King, Joanie Bjork, Mary Joan Sutton, Bernie Hansen, Sue Fritz; and (back, from left) Ray King, Tom and Lauren Baillargeon, Sue O’Connor, Barb Baumgartner and Paula Thielen. Not shown are Amy Denver and Deb Andazola. (Submitted photo)