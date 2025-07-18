Editor’s note: This biographical article includes excerpts from articles posted by Holy Rosary, Medford, and the Franciscans of Saint Bonaventure Province. A more detailed piece on the current state of his sainthood cause will follow in a future issue.

A Mass remembering Michael Jerome Cypher, religious name Fr. Casimir Cypher, OFM Conv., martyred in Honduras 50 years ago, will take place will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 20, at Holy Rosary, Medford.

Special guest Friar Juan Pagoada, from Honduras, vice postulator of his canonization cause, will attend. All are welcome. A luncheon will follow.

Biography

Fr. Casimir (Michael) Cypher was born on Jan. 12, 1941, in Medford, the 10th of 12 children, where he grew up on the family farm. His parents were members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and he was a graduate of the Medford Catholic School.

In 1959, he began attending St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, the Conventual Franciscan high school seminary. He graduated from Loyola University in 1964 and was invested with the Franciscan habit on Aug. 14, 1958, when he was given the name “Casimir.”

He was ordained to the priesthood at St. Paul’s Cathedral, St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 9, 1968.

As recounted by his community, the Franciscans of Saint Bonaventure Province, on the page telling his story, “Arriving in Honduras in 1973, Friar Casimir lived and ministered in the remote, rugged state of Olancho—the ‘Wild West’ of Honduras. A little more than a year later, he was caught up in violent unrest.

“Oppressed peasant farmers (or ‘Campesinos’) had been organizing land reform, angering the ruling military dictatorship and its wealthy, land-owning supporters.

“The Catholic Church supported this struggle for justice, leading to nationwide persecution. The military searched retreat and catechetical centers throughout the country, seized radios, and arrested priests, religious, and laypeople working with the church.

“On June 25, 1975, Fr. Casimir drove his pickup truck into the City of Juticalpa for repairs, unaware that the National Union of Campesinos had organized a demonstration that day for better implementation of land reform legislation.

“Hearing gunshots, Fr. Casimir ran toward the commotion. Knowing that he was a priest, soldiers arrested him. He was stripped in the town square, ridiculed, and beaten. Along with another priest, Fr. Ivan Betancort, two of Fr. Ivan’s companions, and 10 Campesino leaders, Fr. Casimir was brutally tortured and executed. His body and those of the others killed with him were thrown into a deep well and dynamited in an attempt to cover up the massacre. He was only 34 years old.”

At Holy Rosary, efforts to gather information and promote his canonization continue:

“If you knew him at school, at the seminary, as a nosy neighbor, or as a good friend, or if you know second- or even thirdhand stories about him, we need your help. Please send us a direct message, or email us at *protected email* .”

According to Franciscan Voice organization, the 50th anniversary of his death was marked with a symposium held in late May in Juticalpa, Honduras. The symposium included presentations on his history and mission.

Facebook photos were posted in 2015 by the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe at Marytown.