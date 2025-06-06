In the recent National Council of Catholic Women election, Jane Schiszik, Medford, member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, was elected to the position of NCCW president-elect.

She will be installed at the National Convention of the National Council of Catholic Women’s Convention in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Aug. 23.

In her new capacity, Schiszik will represent the Diocese of Superior, the Province of Milwaukee, and the entire State of Wisconsin. She is also looking forward to working with women across the United States.

She hopes to convey the message that all women are welcome and have a place in the Council of Catholic Women locally and nationally.

Some of her duties will include chairing and organizing the National Convention of the National Council of Catholic Women and arranging and conducting NCCW monthly member calls.

She will also continue to encourage active participation in NCCW programs and activities and promote the growth of the organization.

Schiszik hopes her enthusiasm for the CCW is contagious and helps women realize involvement with the organization is a way to encounter the Lord every day in prayer and service.