Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald staff

*protected email*

Diocese of Superior Schools Superintendent Peggy Schoenfuss acknowledges the difficulty Catholic schools have had in filling open teaching positions in recent years.

“By the blessing of the Holy Spirit, many retired teachers came forward, as well as individuals with bachelor’s degrees changing their careers (who) came on as teachers,” she said, adding that most of the diocese’s 14 schools have at least one teacher certified through a second-career resource.

Two schools that have had particular success with these programs in the last academic year were St. Francis de Sales School in Spooner and Nativity of Our Lord in Rhinelander. Both schools used the American Board program, which is online and self-paced, and both have found the certification pathways to be effective and affordable. They also used Title funds for teachers’ development to cover costs.

St. Francis de Sales principal Nick Berens said he feels “fortunate.” Although Catholic schools as private institutions are not required to have licensed teachers, those who receive Choice funds are, and it further legitimizes the professional educators Catholic schools employ.

He acknowledged the “significant commitment” on the part of his aspiring teachers, but added that it has provided a cost- and time-effective way to add needed staff.

Melanie Nycz, Nativity’s principal, shared that six of her school’s teachers have completed or are in the certification process. Their initial fields are varied; one came from the medical field with a biology degree; one had a business degree; another, a human resources degree; and one other was a beautician with an in-home daycare.

“You can tell these women were meant to be teachers,” Nycz emphasized. “I’ve been blessed with a crew who really values education. These women are doing great with the program.”

The American Board program Nativity uses allows for further training beyond the initial certification. Two teachers have earned Title reading specialist certification, with a third working on it. Instead of having reading specialists come from the public school, Nycz schedules her own teachers to work with students needing assistance, which also provides additional income for those teachers.

Both schools’ second-career teachers have primarily been parents of Catholic school students. A few worked at the school as aides, and one subbed regularly, giving them firsthand experience before they pursued certification and full-time teaching.

Berens has been impressed with these teachers’ abilities and is grateful for his small school’s “strong sense of family” and support from teachers. He noted how many young people go to college unsure of what they really want to do with their career, and that using their gifts to teach might be worth exploring.

‘Divine intervention’

Angela LaPorte came to St. Francis de Sales as a recess/teacher aide after working in her family’s restaurant business. When the need for a 3rd-grade teacher arose, she began covering some of the classes and was teaching more of the subjects by the year’s end. Asked if she was interested in the full-time position the following year – and informed about the certification process and financial assistance for it – she agreed. She was also helped by two colleagues currently in the process.

“I feel like this second vocation was really divine intervention,” LaPorte said. “I would have never thought I would want to be a teacher, but here I am. I have really enjoyed the challenge and interacting with the children every day.”

Both principals hope that getting the word out about this program and opportunity will help bring diocesan schools even just one more needed teacher.

They both acknowledged the challenge of income disparity between public and Catholic school teachers as tough. Nycz commented that back in the 1990s, there was an overabundance of teachers, with 300 applying for one position. She said in general, teachers have a higher burnout rate now than in past decades.

As much as she wishes she could pay her teachers what the public schools do, she recognizes that many value the faith-based educational environment where they can teach more than their subject matter. She also sees the challenges in smaller rural communities where populations are aging.

Berens he has noticed “a lot of younger people that realize where society is going and are coming back to their faith and seeing how important God is to our lives.” He also would like to offer higher wages but noted as well that his teachers want to teach in the Catholic school for many reasons that cannot be monetized.

Called by God

Ben Pettit was hired four years ago to fill St. Francis de Sales School’s position for elementary music teacher and middle school choir and band director. After high school graduation, he didn’t have a clear plan but loved playing percussion. He attended UW-Superior and graduated with a music performance degree.

Pettit shared, “During my senior year, I started giving drum lessons to a few kids in the area, and I loved working with them and fostering their musical growth. The teaching bug had bitten me.”

When he heard about the open position in Spooner, he felt compelled to apply and was hired.

“While my performance background gave me a good working knowledge of music, teaching about the various elements of it in engaging ways to children was something I have had to perfect over time,” Pettit said. He is grateful for making friends quickly with other school faculty and getting to know and love the students.

“Sharing the joy of music with those kids kept me coming back every day, and it continues to do so,” he added, also acknowledging the unwavering support of his wife, Hannah. “However, I am convinced that the true reason I was led to St. Francis wasn’t a musical one,” he confided. “It was God calling me to his church.”

Baptized Catholic, Pettit was a practicing Lutheran but soon after experiencing the weekly school Masses – for which he learned to play piano and provide music ministry – “it wasn’t long before a change started to develop inside me.”

“My love for the Mass grew deeper and deeper,” he said, and before his second year teaching, he began singing in the parish choir for Sunday Mass.

“Before I knew it, my wife and I had signed up for OCIA, and during the 2024 Easter Vigil, we were received into full communion with the church,” Pettit said.

“I am very, very fortunate to have been called to teach at St. Francis. As a confirmed Catholic, I recognize now that it’s much more than a job. I get to serve the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic church, and use my talents to glorify God. It’s not always easy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he affirmed.

Nycz also acknowledged, “It’s God who brings all of us here, and who keeps us here through the ups and downs. It doesn’t always make ‘common sense,’” but her experience leads her to continue trusting “God’s sense.”