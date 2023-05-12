The 2023 Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Convention – to be held June 19-20 in Rice Lake – will be the 73rd annual event for the women’s organization. The convention will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with the theme of “Preparing for the Journey Home.”

Activities will begin Monday afternoon with an open board meeting as well as the Golden Rose Award presentation and the Mary Jane Moranczyk Hennessy Scholarship winner announcement. A banquet and social will also take place that evening.

On June 20, highlights include the keynote speaker’s address, province and national directors’ messages and Mass with Bishop James P. Powers during which the Pax Christi Award winner will be announced and new board members installed. After lunch, the schedule includes messages from Bishop Powers and spiritual advisor Fr. Jim Brinkman.

Marge Steinhage Fenelon, Catholic author, journalist, speaker and radio personality, has written several books focusing primarily on Marian devotion and Catholic spirituality. Her most recent book is called “America’s Mary: The Story of Our Lady of Good Help.”

Fenelon is a popular speaker and frequent guest on Catholic TV and radio programs. She also offers life coaching. More about the presenter can be found at margefenelon.com.

As shared by SDCCW President Gail Helmert, “I see the 73rd SDCCW Convention as a time for the councils, as a whole, to look back on the past year and celebrate the work and service the councils and individuals have provided. It is an opportunity to relax and renew the body and spirit by getting away from our daily duties.”

Helmert said the convention is a time for attendees to refresh themselves for the year ahead and a time to recognize women’s achievements and pursuits through the awards and scholarships.

She added, “Through the fellowship during this convention, we not only learn from example of those we are meeting and greeting but have the opportunity to give thanks for one another.”

Helmert expressed her gratitude for all involved in the convention’s planning and organization.

“Preparing for the Journey Home” will be, she added, “a festival of sharing and caring for the lives of one another in this world and in the next. Please come and be with us.”

More information , including the registration form with lodging options, can be found at www.sdccw-wisconsin.weebly.com under the Events & Documents downloads tab.