Sr. Roselyn Heil, pastoral administrator of St. Mary’s Catholic Community in Odanah, is pictured with Joy Schelble of the Food Sovereignty Program after presenting a check for $755 to the Bad River program. St. Mary’s hosted their annual bingo and raffle fundraiser at the Bad River Lodge and Casino. The event raises funds for the care of St. Mary’s Church and was so successful that the parish decided to give 10 percent to their community. Donations will be used to buy supplies and seeds for elders of the Bad River community to build garden boxes where they can grow some of their own cultural foods. (Submitted photo)