Anne McCain was received into the St. Juliana community of the Secular Servites in a March 19 Rite of Promise ceremony. (Submitted photo)

The Rite of Promise of the St. Juliana Community of the Secular Servites took place at the Servite sisters’ residence in Ladysmith, on Wednesday, March 19. The candidate, Anne McCain from Ladysmith, pronounced her promise and was received into the Secular Order of the Servants of Mary.

Jean Sanderson, the St. Juliana Community prioress, and Linda Effertz, formation representative, were present as witnesses to the promise. Sr. Marguerite Samz, OSM, assistant to the St. Juliana Community, presided at the ceremony. Cheryl Tatrow was the chanter for the “Litany of the Servite Saints” and “Blessed.”

Prior to her reception as a Secular Order member, McCain participated in a 12-month formation and study program and attended meetings and activities of the St. Juliana Community.

The Secular Order of the Servants of Mary consists of lay men and women living out their baptismal consecration in the world. They commit themselves to follow in their family and social life the path of the Seven Holy Founders of the Servants of Mary. They unite themselves in the service of Jesus Christ and their sisters and brothers by drawing on the inspiration of Mary, the mother and servant of Jesus.

Members of the St. Juliana Community, Ladysmith, serve others through their works of mercy, volunteer services and local community involvement. A reception and social gathering followed the ceremony.