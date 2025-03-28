On March 8, Pastor Fr. Ron Serrao presided at the Rite of Sending for the Northern Lakes Catholic Communities, a five-parish cluster in eastern Vilas County. The following day, many participants attended the Rite of Election with Bishop James P. Powers at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. Pictured are catechumens, candidates, sponsors and catechists. They are (front row, from left) Rollie Alger, Jerry Aschenbrenner, Andrew Luck, Robin Luck, Fr. Ron, Catherine Wagner, George Wagner, Alex Krupka, Haley Alexander, Mark Gostisha; and (back row) Pam Cira, Vito Bortolotti, Jonnie Smith, Ray Gries, Zach Gries, Louise Springer, Damon Laking, Jerri Jones and Frank Jones. (Submitted photo)