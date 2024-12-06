On Nov. 20, State Sen. Romaine Quinn, a 2005 graduate of St. Joseph School, Rice Lake, was honored with the School Safety Award from the Wisconsin Council of Religious & Independent Schools and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Council for American Private Education. The award was presented by Katie Scott and Michelle Murphy, representatives from WCRIS, following the St. Joseph School Mass, recognizing the senator’s commitment to school safety in Wisconsin.

Quinn’s dedication to public service and school safety began at a young age. At 18, he was elected to the Rice Lake City Council, and by 19, he was serving as the mayor of Rice Lake. His legislative career continued with his election to the State Assembly in 2014, and he has been a member of the Wisconsin State Senate since 2022.

In recent years, Quinn has been a leading voice for enhancing school safety across the state. His work culminated in the passage of Senate Bill 955, which he authored to secure funding for the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety. The OSS plays a critical role in safeguarding schools by preventing violence, training staff, and providing essential grant funding. One of its most impactful initiatives is the “Speak Up, Speak Out” hotline, a popular resource for students to report concerns, especially around bullying.

With the introduction of Senate Bill 955, Quinn ensured that the OSS could maintain necessary full-time staffing and expand its ability to respond to threats swiftly and efficiently. His legislation also established a framework for written crisis plans in all school buildings, improving the security of both public and private educational institutions in Wisconsin.

On Jan. 10, Quinn joined Rep. Todd Novak to introduce a new legislative effort with Senate Bill 955 and Assembly Bill 1050. These bills aim to provide additional resources and training for the OSS, focusing on crisis response and local collaboration. The legislation, developed in partnership with the Department of Justice and frontline staff, is designed to ensure that schools have the support they need to keep students and educators safe.