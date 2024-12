Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor of St. Albert in Land O’ Lakes, St. Kunegunda in Sugar Camp, St. Mary in Phelps, St. Peter in Eagle River and St. Theresa in Three Lakes, recently celebrated Mass at the Vilas County Jail assisted by Dcn. Bob King from Holy Family Parish, Woodruff. The Mass, first to be held at the jail, was an effort to bring the true presence of Jesus Christ to inmates. Parish staff said participation was strong and more Masses are planned for the jail in the future. (Submitted photo)