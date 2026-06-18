St. Michael Catholic Church, Iron River, and Knights of Columbus Council 12738 host “The Man of the Shroud” exhibit from June 25 through July 1.

This Shroud of Turin traveling exhibit was created by the Conventual Franciscan Friars of the National Shrine of Maximillian Kolbe at Marytown in Libertyville, Illinois.

The Shroud of Turin has long been venerated by the faithful and is believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus. The shroud is one of the most scientifically studied religious icons in history.

After decades of exhaustive and medical, historical and scientific research, the Center for the Study of the Passion of the Christ and the Holy Shroud has developed a moving and informative mobile exhibit on the Shroud of Turin.

The centerpiece is a full-length canvas replica of the shroud made by the Shroud of Turin Education and Research Association, Inc. In addition, the mobile exhibit contains a large crucified corpus showing the wounds of Christ corresponding to the passion narrative in the Gospel accounts and the wounds shown on the shroud.

The exhibit contains more than 31 pop-up display banners detailing the history and science of the shroud, museum-quality replicas of crucifixion artifacts and a documentary presentation.

Public viewing is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on June 25-27, with Mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 28. Viewing continues after Mass until 6 p.m. on Sunday, then resumes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on June 29 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 30. The final viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1.

The exhibit is self-paced, handicap accessible, and appropriate for families, students and school groups.

There is no cost to attend. Contact the parish, 715-372-4756, for more information.