Ninety-five middle school and high school students from six parish clusters, along with 22 adult chaperones, two priests and two deacons attended the Diocese of Superior’s Extreme Faith Camp at CrossWoods Adventure Camp in Mason in June. They climbed, hiked, canoed, camped and prayed together. “We experienced amazing adventures, formed new friendships and most importantly encountered the Lord in powerful ways,” said Crystal Siebenaler, coordinator of religious education for the Catholic Lakes Cluster headquartered at St. Joseph, Amery. (Facebook, used with permission)