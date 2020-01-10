Singer, performer, composer to lead workshop

A vibrant vocalist, storyteller, recording artist and “electrifying” performer, ValLimar Jansen is headlining the Diocese of Superior’s 2020 Music Ministry Retreat and Workshop.
The annual retreat is Feb. 7-9 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Woodruff. The theme for this year is “All Roads of Mercy Lead to the Breaking of the Bread: Living the Eucharist, Our Source and Summit.”
New this year, Jansen – who sings in a range of styles, from Gospel and jazz to hymns and contemporary Christian music – will give a concert Friday night. The concert is open to the public; cost is $10 at the door and free for ages 12 and younger.
A professor, performer, actress, singer and composer, Jansen has performed nationally and internationally, including at the National Catholic Youth Conference and other major conventions. She has extensive experience as an inspirational speaker as well and also performs one-act plays, including one on Sr. Thea Bowman, FSPA, a well-known African-American nun.
The music ministry workshop is an annual opportunity for parish musicians to meet, network, learn and grow. Using her personal blend of storytelling, music and inspirational message, Jansen will lead participants in a journey through Scripture and tradition, where people encounter God at pivotal moments in their lives. Jansen promises to “inspire all attendees to passionately embrace and share God’s mercy and proclaim the Gospel with joy.”
The conference begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb.7, with registration, dinner, social time and a concert. On Saturday, Feb. 8, registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a presentation, lunch, an afternoon presentation and 4 p.m. Mass.
The cost to attend is $40 for each day. To learn more, contact Janelle Roe at the Office of Worship, or 715-394-0212. If driving conditions are hazardous, call 715-392-2937 for information on possible cancellation.