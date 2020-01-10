Advent adoration event a big draw

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald staff
Attendance at a two-talk adoration event held Dec. 11 at St. Joseph’s in Rice Lake doubled from 2018 to 2019.
The event started in the afternoon with a talk by author, speaker and radio host Jon Leonetti. Attendance came primarily from the Rice Lake area and the cluster’s four parishes; however, there was a group of more than 50 students from the religious education program at St. Peter’s in Cameron.
Asked what factors played into the increased participation, cluster director of religious education Lynn Pottinger shared, “I think Catholics are hungry to learn, to hear the truth and to be in community with one another. People are longing for what is true, good, and beautiful. We saw a mixture of all ages and especially an increase in families attending together. This is how we learn about and share our faith.”
After a meal in the church hall, there was a transitional performance by Spirited Strings leading into the second talk. Six priests assisted with the Sacrament of Reconciliation.