In October, the Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross kicked off a year of celebrating 100 years of ministry in the Merrill area. It was on Oct. 24, 1923, that the sisters arrived in Merrill. They built Holy Cross Hospital, an all-girls high school, convent and assisted living center, and ministered in many ways. The mayor of Merrill, Steve Hass, presented a proclamation at a gathering of sisters and associates congratulating them for their contributions to the city. Sr. Dorothee Halbach, representing the International Leadership in Ingenbohl, Switzerland, was present for the ceremony. Additional events are being planned for 2023 to thank the community for their support.

(Submitted photo)