Medford’s Holy Rosary Parish religious education students in grades one to four are pictured with Fr. Patrick McConnell after the pastor blessed 20 cartons with a total of 339 Boxes of Joy that were ready to ship. Boxes of Joy is an initiative of Cross Catholic Outreach. The program seeks to bring Christmas joy to thousands of poverty-stricken children; 148 boxes were filled by the clustered parishes of Holy Rosary Parish, Medford; Sacred Heart, Stetsonville; Good Shepherd, Rib Lake; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Whittlesey. Holy Rosary Medford also serves as a drop-off center for other parishes in central Wisconsin, as well as St. Mary’s School in Colby and All Saints School in Antigo. (Submitted photo)