Kate Dudley

St. Anne Catholic Church was filled with energy on March 10 as more than 70 parishioners from Somerset, Farmington and Osceola gathered for a Lenten talk given by Dave Rinaldi, president of NET Ministries.

Titled, “Jesus, the new Exodus,” Rinaldi’s talk examined the Last Supper through Jewish eyes. He explored the ancient Jewish beliefs of the Passover, manna from heaven and the bread of the presence as the three keys that unlock the mystery of Jesus’ words, “This is my body, given up for you.”

He explained how the Last Supper is united to Jesus’ Death on Good Friday and his Resurrection on Easter Sunday and, in highlighting the mystery of Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist, Rinaldi encouraged listeners to think differently about the Mass and the Eucharist.

Rinaldi, known for his dynamic speaking style, then reflected on Jesus’ sacrifice and the transformative power of the Eucharist. The evening was both an intellectual and a spiritual experience, and Rinaldi’s enthusiasm left attendees feeling the Holy Spirit move within him.

Fr. Jojappa Madanu, sacramental minister at St. Anne, expressed gratitude for the event’s success.

Kate Dudley is the marketing coordinator at St. Anne Catholic Church and school.