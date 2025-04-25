Bishop Powers distributes the blessed and consecrated oils to parish representatives from around the Diocese of Superior at the Chrism Mass. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)

Representatives from the Diocese of Superior’s 103 parishes gathered Tuesday, April 8, for the annual Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior.

The Mass was preceded by a Native prayer offered by Sr. Felissa Zander, SSSF, and students in full celebratory garb from St. Francis Solanus School, Reserve.

In his homily, Bishop James P. Powers expressed his pleasure at welcoming the congregation to the diocesan mother church. He thanked everyone for making the pilgrimage to come and participate in the Chrism Mass, those in person as well as those following the livestream.

He referenced the opening of the Jubilee Year this past Christmas Eve at which Pope Francis “called us to be pilgrims of hope. In doing so, he calls each and every one of us to be missionaries of hope to the world.”

He asked how many attendees had given the Jubilee a thought as they made their way to Superior and assured them all, “You are pilgrims of hope. Hope to me, and hope to everyone throughout the entire diocese.

“What a wonderful sign of hope as I look out on this cathedral, full. The joy-filled, smiling faces and the hope-filled voices of the Diocesan Chorale” give praise and honor to God, he added, as do the school children visiting the cathedral for this first time.

He acknowledged the presence of the seminarians assisting at the Mass who “hopefully one day will be ordained priests for the diocese,” permanent deacons and their wives, the priests and Fourth Degree Knights adding solemnity to the celebration.

He acknowledged the presence of those “coming from every corner of the diocese” to represent their parishes and bring the oils back for their sacramental use throughout the year. He called the Chrism Mass a “sign of hope.

“There’s no greater sign of witness of unity of our being that one diocesan church,” he commented. “There’s no priest or parish that can celebrate this Mass on their own or by themselves.”

The bishop also noted the two important elements of the Mass that only happen once a year. First, there is the blessing and consecration of the oils and sacred Chrism to be used in the sacraments; second, the renewal of priestly vows by those “who so faithfully serve” and recommit to their ministry.

Reflecting on the liturgical readings from Isaiah 61 and Luke 4, Bishop Powers spoke of the mission Jesus came to carry out: To bring glad tidings to the lowly, to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to captives, to release prisoners and announce a year a favor from the Lord; to comfort all who mourn with “oil of gladness” and a “glorious mantle.”

“Jesus, the Beloved Son of God, is the sole source of hope,” he stated. He said Jesus clearly links his own mission to that of Isaiah and sets it forth as a mission “of every disciple that has followed him for 200 years and who will follow him for the next 2,000.” He reminded listeners that all the baptized are Christ’s co-workers in this mission.

He noted the important role of oil throughout history and explained that holy oils and sacred Chrism will be used for in the sacraments, “that great hope of our God’s love for us.” “For the next year these oils will be used throughout the 103 parishes of the diocese to celebrate the gift of faith, the gift of God’s love, mercy, compassion and his hope.”

Bishop Powers then referred to the priests, including the permanent deacons “to the degree that you share in the sacrament of Holy Orders”: “Today we listen to the truth of those readings from Isaiah, the fact that God has first called us by name and anointed us,” not for personal privilege but to share them with others.

He thanked them for their generous response to God’s call and its daily renewal in their faithful ministry. He expressed gratitude to international priests who “have left family and friends behind, travelling halfway around the world to share God’s message of hope and love with the faithful here in the Diocese of Superior.” He noted the challenges of their vocation and the demanding needs to those they serve.

“Never lose sight of the fact that God will sustain you” if you let him, the bishop added. Prayer was offered as indispensable as well as the model of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The bishop encouraged them to regularly avail themselves of the sacraments, especially of confession.

“My dear brother priests, I pray that for each of us, we may be filled with that same energy, enthusiasm, passion, zeal and spirit that was ours when we first heard God calling us to be priests, when the bishop first anointed us with the sacred Chrism.”

He then asked all faithful to pray for their priests and for himself.

“How important that we love and pray for each other as we make our journey of faith through this will, for together we are God’s holy people of the Diocese of Superior, alive in faith and united in prayer, a reflection of the light of Christ shining brightly for all to see,” he said.

Bishop Powers offered his own prayer for God’s blessing and care, “to keep us always in his love, that we might truly be pilgrims of his hope and his love to all the world.”