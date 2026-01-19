Bob Lecheler, right, parish director of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Ladysmith, stands with Chris (Allen) Stucke, left, artist. Stucke restored the statue from the grotto at the former residence of the Servite Sisters in Ladysmith. The sisters recently sold their property and moved into assisted living in Ladysmith. An effort was made to repurpose items from their former residence, including the statue, which was moved to the church. Parishioner Jim Effertz constructed the enclosure. (Submitted photo)