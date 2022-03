Recently the Superior Fire Department, using their new lift and fire engine, completed training at St. Francis Parish in Superior. One of the firemen noted that St. Francis’ steeple is one of the highest points in the city of Superior, thus making this an excellent training site. Fr. Jim Tobolski, pastor, noted, “St. Francis has always been a part of the history of Superior. We are, once again, happy to play a role in the safety of the city.” (Submitted photo)