Students connect with elders

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, students from St. Joseph School, Rice Lake, had an opportunity to connect with the residents of Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Students participated in “Sharing Our Wisdom,” a three-week, distance-learning writing project.
Dove Healthcare Recreation Director Nadine Williams partnered with Barb Kinnick, third-grade teacher at St. Joseph School, to join in a project that celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which is observed in May. The writing project began with students presenting two or three questions they wanted to ask an elder. Those questions were emailed to their teacher, who in turn forwarded them to Williams.
Williams had staff ask the residents those questions and returned the responses to Kinnick. Residents then had questions they asked of the third-graders, and those questions were distributed among the class and returned via email.
Through a series of back-and-forth emails, questions and responses were shared. Residents also had the opportunity to encourage students with their own words of wisdom.