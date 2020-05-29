Intern joins diocesan staff

The Diocese of Superior’s summer youth ministry intern for 2020 is Elise Burns.
Burns has deep roots in the diocese. She grew up in St. Anthony’s parish in Gordon and was confirmed at St. Francis in Spooner.
She attended and helped run Extreme Faith Camp as a high school leader and as co-emcee with Office of Catholic Formation Associate Director Chris Hurtubise. She served two summers as a Totus Tuus missionary for the diocese in 2016 and 2017 and spent a year serving as the youth minister in the Rice Lake in 2018-19.
She also served as a missionary with NET Ministries in 2017-18. She is currently a senior psychology major at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Burns enjoys playing guitar and basketball and solving riddles. She believes that the Holy Spirit wants to set hearts aflame here in the Diocese of Superior.
She will be working with the diocese until mid-August. She can be contacted at .