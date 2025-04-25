The Diocese of Superior held the Spring High School Discipleship weekend April 4-6 at Crescent Lake Bible Camp in Rhinelander. Fifty-five high school students and chaperones, including Fr. Julian Druffner and three seminarians, spent the weekend encountering the Lord through prayer, fellowship and team building. Although this weekend was one of two provided as training for high school leaders who minister to middle school students during Extreme Faith Camp, the students and their chaperones said it was a fruitful time of both relaxation and growth. (Submitted photo)