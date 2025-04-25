The Diocese of Superior’s 2024-25 School of Servant Leadership class includes (from left) Professor Tom Thibodeau, Viterbo University; Bud Helms, Chetek; Fr. Sagar Rajesh Sare, Bayfield Cluster; Scott Hall, Three Lakes; Chris Newkirk, Diocese of Superior; Eric Sherck, Ashland; Jeff DeYoung, Hayward; Fr. Anthoni Reddy Yannam, Cathedral Cluster; Fr. Joseph Anil Kumar Pasala, SCJ, Hammond Cluster; Dan Bell, Hudson; Aaron Halberg, Hayward; and Diane Weber, Ladysmith. The program, which forms lay leaders and clergy in servant leadership, just completed its 14th year. (Submitted photo)