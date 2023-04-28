Three men will be ordained to the Order of the Priesthood for the Diocese of Superior on Sunday, May 28, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior.

Three transitional deacons – Julian Druffner, Isaiah Schick and Dan Tracy – have completed their formation and will take vows of celibacy and obedience at the 4 p.m. Mass, with Bishop James P. Powers presiding.

Druffner spent eight years with the Congregation of the Holy Cross, a community of missionary priests and brothers, and attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, before discerning a call to the diocesan priesthood.

Schick, who grew up in Minnesota but worshipped often at his mother’s home church in the Diocese of Superior, graduated from the University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio, before moving on to Saint Francis de Sales Seminary.

Tracy was a FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) missionary in Minnesota for two years after earning his master’s degree in sport management; he spent the second year discerning God’s will for his future. The cathedral is his home parish.