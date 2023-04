Holy Rosary Church, Mellen, hosted a Stations of the Cross service on Good Friday in conjunction with the United Christian Church. Members from both congregations prayed the 14 stations while Fr. Aloysius Royan Anthony carried the cross. “It was a great witness and invitation for people to reflect and pray on Good Friday, inspiring (us) to carry our daily crosses of life and to follow our master and savior Jesus Christ,” Fr. Aloysius said. (Submitted photo)