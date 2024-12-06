St. Vincent de Paul employees (left to right) Jan Reinke, Elaine Doll and Colleen Harding work together at the Thrift Store in Phillips. The Vinnies are ending the 16-year ministry, which has provided $780,000 to those in need. (Submitted photo)

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Phillips is closing its doors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 7, after 16 years of providing the community with a local donation center and retail store.

In April 2008, the St. Therese of Lisieux Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul stepped out in faith to open the Thrift Store solely to raise funds to assist those in need. Over the years, 40,000 donation drop-offs and many faithful customers aided in giving $780,000 back to Price County residents.

“Throughout, we Vincentians were blessed to see Jesus in those we met and those we helped,” said Lynae Cox, conference president.

Thrift Store manager Elaine Doll, assistant manager Jan Reinke – who served all 16 years – and clerk Colleen Harding made the charity possible, along with all employees and volunteers across the years.

“The St. Therese of Lisieux Conference will continue our SVdP food pantries and financial helpline,” Cox added. “Going forward, our conference seeks to continue to live out the essential elements of Vincentian friendship, service and spirituality. If you are called to this mission, please pray for us and consider becoming a Vincentian at your local conference.”