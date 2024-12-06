On the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Bishop James P. Powers presided at the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Parish in Hudson. The Mass was an occasion to celebrate the Kingship of Christ but also an opportunity to conclude a months-long celebration of the parish’s 150 years as St. Patrick Parish.

The Catholic parish in Hudson was founded in 1856 as St. James Parish and enjoyed 17 years under that patronage before a new church was built and the parish was re-dedicated under the patronage of St. Patrick. That church on Fourth Street and St. Croix Street served the parish until June of 1991, when the current church structure was built and dedicated.

The Mass included a 30-member choir leading all gathered in both traditional and contemporary hymns centered around the theme of the solemnity. Liturgical implements from various eras in the parish’s history were used, including candlesticks, chairs, an old church pew, wine carafe, and the church’s recently discovered 1874 cornerstone, which was placed in front of the altar. Bishop Powers used a remarkable chalice for the occasion, which had been given to former pastor Msgr. John Barney in 1914. The chalice was refurbished when gifted to Fr. David Neuschwander upon his priestly ordination in 2014, and Fr. Neuschwander was gracious to allow the parish to use it for this liturgy.

Following the liturgy, the parish’s Council of Catholic Women hosted dozens of parishioners in the parish social hall for refreshments, including “Bagels with the Bishop.”

