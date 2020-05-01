Tied by caring hands

Ray and Lesa Radtke, who teach confirmation classes for the six Catholic parishes in the Superior area, asked students to put action behind their lesson on social justice. Students brainstormed how they could help out the community and decided to provide blankets for the St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Duluth. More than 30 high school juniors gathered twice to cut and hand-tie 43 fleece blankets. The students raised money for materials through the support of parishioners at Cathedral of Christ the King and St. Francis Xavier. Thanks to their generosity, students were able to donate excess funds back to the churches to support their food shelf and blanket programs. (Submitted photo)
