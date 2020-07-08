Totus Tuus scales back, still serves

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald Staff
Totus Tuus, “totally yours,” is a summer program for youths offered around the Diocese of Superior.
The program started in Kansas in the 1990s. Led by young adults and assisted by parish leadership, Totus Tuus has been a staple summer experience for Diocese of Superior youth since 2008.
The summer of 2019 was a record-setting year for the program, as 19 parishes were served – 16 in the Diocese of Superior and three in the Diocese of La Crosse – the most ever. Another record was the number of teams that served, three. Two teams had covered all parishes since 2015.
Considering the pandemic, the Office of Catholic Formation announced they were “more than delighted” to move forward with at least some of the scheduled events.
After consultation with parishes, the office updated the scheduled dates and locations. They are:
* July 12-17 at St. Joseph, Rice Lake; St. Francis Xavier, Merrill; and St. Anthony of Padua, Park Falls.
* July 19-24 at Immaculate Conception, New Richmond; Nativity of Our Lord, Rhinelander; and St. Francis de Sales, Spooner.
* July 26-31 at St. Patrick, Hudson; Holy Rosary, Medford; and St. Mary, Tomahawk.
Information is being updated at the Superior Diocese’s Totus Tuus 2020 Programming website, ttofsuperior.com. A brief summary of team members will be published in a subsequent edition of the Catholic Herald.
Anyone interested in attending may contact their DRE/CRE or the parish closest to them.