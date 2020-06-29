Blessings for farm families

Members of the Jeff and Janine Probst family look on as Fr. Raj Sunkara sprinkles holy water on cows as part of a series of farm blessings the Indian priest, who arrived last fall, offered in May for members of Rib Lake’s Good Shepherd Church. After visiting a farm whose herd had been hit hard with a virus during the winter, Fr. Raj suggested a similar blessing be offered to other families. The blessings were in honor of St. Isidore, patron saint of farmers, whose feast day is May 15. (Submitted photo)
