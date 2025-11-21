Contemporary Catholic singer/songwriter Aly Aleigha snaps a photo with her friend Fr. Mike Schmitz, chaplain at UMD and a national speaker and podcaster. For the second time, she was commissioned by Fr. Schmitz to write and record a song for his Advent reflection series. (Submitted photo)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

*protected email*

Rice Lake native Aly Aleigha Schissel, now Aerts since her 2024 marriage to Peter Aerts, has partnered with Fr. Mike Schmitz, her former college chaplain at University of Minnesota Duluth and a popular Ascension Press figure, to produce an Advent song.

“Waiting Well,” her recently released song, was commissioned for Fr. Schmitz’s “Waiting Well” Advent Series with Ascension.

The Diocese of Duluth priest begins his 2025 Advent reflection series with an official video available at AscensionPress.com. Introducing the program, he acknowledges that “periods of waiting can feel wasted unless we’ve embraced them with trust and attention.” He goes on to say that waiting can be a place of grace and encounter with Christ.

The program includes journal reflections that complement daily Mass readings; there are also elements included to enrich families.

Aly Aleigha’s single was released on Nov. 7; a second single came out Nov. 15 that includes overlays of Fr. Mike’s voice speaking reflections from the series. The official video for “Waiting Well” is available at the singer’s YouTube Channel, Aly Aleigha.

With sweeping melodies that sound like snow-swirling wintry winds and the feel of rising on Christmas to receive the “sweetest gift that I anticipate,” the lyrics and music interweave to assure listeners that Jesus is “worth the wait” of a well-lived Advent season. Violin and cello instrumentals accompany the choral voices of the singer/songwriter’s friends and family.

A video on the Aly Aleigha Music Facebook page, shared on Oct. 28, highlights the collaborative efforts to bring the song to life, including the recording sessions at St. Joseph’s Church in Rice Lake with vocals from parishioners.

The well-known singer will also be touring this December in the Upper Midwest. Concerts will feature reimagined Christmas favorites blended with her original songs, including “Face to Face” and “Waiting Well,” both pieces commissioned by Fr. Schmitz. Aly Aleigha shares Scripture and personal reflections throughout before ending each event with optional Eucharistic adoration with praise and worship music, “a perfect way to encounter Jesus face to face and prepare our hearts for Christmas.”

Aly Aleigha will be St. Peter Church, Cameron, on Dec. 6; at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc, on Dec. 12; and at Sacred Heart Parish in Glenwood, Minnesota, on Dec. 21. In addition, an elegant dinner with Christmas concert is scheduled for Dec. 23 at Turtleback Event Center in Rice Lake.

She will also be providing worship music at an Advent adoration hour on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph Church in Rice Lake. While not part of the official tour, the event will be an additional opportunity for prayer and the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

More information is available at aly-aleigha.com. Facebook event pages have been created for each stop on the tour.