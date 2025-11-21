Chris Hurtubise

Director, Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship

“Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20).

In this third article of the series, we arrive at the fullest expression of the church’s mission: discipleship and apostolate. As we advance through these phases, there is a temptation to think, “Well, this phases is above my pay grade and not for me.” Let’s recall from the first article the foundation of these phases: the universal call to holiness and mission. ALL of the baptized (and indeed all of humanity) are called to the abundant life of discipleship that Jesus offers in John 10:10.

Pope Francis famously said, “Every Christian is a missionary to the extent that he or she has encountered the love of God in Christ Jesus: we no longer say that we are “disciples” and “missionaries,” but rather that we are always “missionary disciples.” If we are not convinced, let us look at those first disciples, who, immediately after encountering the gaze of Jesus, went forth to proclaim him joyfully: “We have found the Messiah!” (Jn 1:41).

Discipleship

The goal of this phase is to mentor and form the baptized as they learn to follow Christ in every aspect of their lives. The church talks about four areas of formation: human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral. True discipleship includes all four areas. Discipleship is the process by which we come to see the world as Christ sees it and love the way Christ loves.

Discipleship takes place both at the parish and outside of the parish. At the parish, it occurs through programs like prayer groups, Bible studies, small groups, formation classes, spiritual direction, and the Order of Christian Initiation for Adults. It also occurs through events like retreats, parish missions, and opportunities for Eucharistic adoration and communal penance. Of course, the celebration of the Mass and reception of the Holy Eucharist is the heart of discipleship.

Parishes can also partner with apostolates such as Evangelical Catholic or FOCUS Parish Missions to greatly augment their discipleship efforts. Discipleship can and ought to happen at home as well through personal and family prayer, but also through coming together with other disciples in our homes for prayer and authentic Christian friendship.

There are more resources for discipleship today than ever before, from online courses, talks, podcasts, and books to trainings and apostolates with which you can partner.

Key aspects of discipleship include mentorship in the Christian life, building a life of prayer, reception of the sacraments and catechesis.

Apostolate

“Go and announce the Gospel of the Lord!”

An apostle is simply someone who is sent. At the conclusion of every Mass, all of the faithful are called to take up the church’s mission in their lives.

There is a strong temptation to think that this first and foremost means being more and more active in the parish. For some, it may; for others, it may not. The Catechism of the Catholic Church says the vocation of the laity is to “seek the kingdom of God by engaging in temporal affairs and directing them according to God’s will” (898). It is their role to bring the kingdom of God into every sphere of society: their homes first, but also their work, their social life, the political sphere and the public square. Through their life of discipleship — especially their life of prayer and discernment – the laity are called to follow where the Lord leads them.

For some, this includes ministry in the life of the parish either as volunteers or as staff. After all, the life of the parish depends upon the laity sharing their time, talent and treasure generously to advance the mission of the parish.

“Holy Spirit, I’m available. Use me as you will today.”

A first step that all the faithful can take is saying this simple prayer daily. Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of the church being available to those in our lives. We must genuinely listen and encounter them in the pains, trials and sorrows they share with us. These exchanges are amazing opportunities to respond in love and give witness to the reason for our hope in Jesus. Ryan O’Hara’s free course on ReviveParishes.com, “Everyday Apostles,” provides great training.

Key Aspects of Apostolate include continued discipleship, radical self-gift according to one’s particular vocation, and docility to the Holy Spirit.