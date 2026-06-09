The Open House during the Grand Reopening of the Father Peyton Center at in North Easton, MA on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Emmanual Epau courtesy of EWTN news)

Kate Quiñones

EWTN

The tomb of Irish American immigrant Father Patrick Peyton, known as “the rosary priest,” was moved on June 6 to the newly reopened pilgrimage site, the Father Peyton Center, as families gathered to pray and honor his legacy.

Peyton’s tomb was moved from the Holy Cross Community Cemetery in North Easton, Massachusetts, to the chapel at the Father Peyton Center, also in North Easton.

Now on the path to sainthood, Peyton (1909–1992) was hospitalized with tuberculosis in 1939 and on the brink of death when he felt like he was losing his faith. His priest friend encouraged him to seek out the Virgin Mary’s intercession.

Inspired by memories of growing up praying the rosary with his family, Peyton asked all of his friends and family members to ask for Mary’s intercession for him. He promised that if he was healed, he would dedicate his life to encouraging devotion to Mary through the family rosary.

After a miraculous recovery, Peyton followed through on his promise. Two years after his recovery, he was ordained a Holy Cross priest and went on to lead a widespread campaign to encourage families to pray the rosary through billboards, radio shows, television, and rosary rallies that drew millions worldwide.

Peyton has since taken an important step in the canonization process. In December 2017, Pope Francis declared him venerable, recognizing him for his heroic virtue.

President of Holy Cross Family Ministries Father Fred Jenga said at a press conference of Peyton’s devotion to Mary through the family rosary: “We need it at this time more than even in the past. Family life has been going through some kind of crisis. There [are] a lot of divisions and hurts.”

At the reopening of the center, five families took turns leading decades of the rosary as part of the opening ceremony at the center’s grotto. The grotto is a replica of the grotto at Lourdes, France, which was one of Peyton’s favorite religious sites.

In addition to Peyton’s tomb, the revamped pilgrimage site now has an immersive rosary exhibit, a rosary walk, and a museum of Peyton’s life. The priests of the Holy Cross congregation, Peyton’s order, run the center.

“When we pray together as a family regularly, we invite God to become the center of our lives,” Jenga said. “As we know, God is love, God is patience, God is kindness, God is generosity — those are the kinds of blessings that we pray upon our families when we give ourselves that opportunity to pray together.”

Father David Marcham, a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston who serves as vice postulator and guild director of the canonization cause, encouraged people to pray for Peyton’s sainthood cause.

“We’re at the point now where we’re asking people to pray through his intercession for a miracle in their lives,” Marcham said. “And if one were to be declared a medical miracle by the Vatican, then he would reach the next level, which would be blessed.”

“There’s this great synergy between the life of a holy person and their ongoing effect even after they’ve gone home to God,” Marcham said. “So we want to invite people to join us, and hopefully through that, in God’s grace, it’ll strengthen their families.”

The Father Peyton Center currently draws about 2,500 visitors per year, but organizers anticipate a growth to 7,500.

“When we have role models that lead us to grow in virtue and holiness ourselves and bring that to our families, then we start to pray more intentionally for our needs and pray together,” Marcham said.

Father Charles McCoy, vice president of Holy Cross Family Ministries, said having Peyton’s remains at the center transforms it into a place of pilgrimage.

“To have his own physical presence with us here now with the transfer of his body to our center, it’s just an opportunity for us to really see this as a place, not just of education or prayer, but even pilgrimage in support of the legacy of prayer that he gave on to us in Holy Cross and in the Church,” McCoy said.